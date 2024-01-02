Tata Motors supplies 100 e-buses to Assam State Transport Corporation
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has supplied 100 electric buses to Assam State Transport Corporation ASTC. The 9-metre, air-conditioned Tata Ultra electric buses are indigenously built on a next-gen architecture, equipped with the latest features, and powered by advanced battery systems, the company said in a statement. To date, Tata Motors has supplied over 1,500 electric buses across multiple cities in India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:04 IST
