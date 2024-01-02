Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower, kicking off 2024 on cautious note

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Tuesday, kicking off 2024 on a dull note, as Apple shares dipped following a broker downgrade and Treasury yields climbed as investors tempered their expectations around interest rate cuts this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.32 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 37,566.22. The S&P 500 opened lower by 24.63 points, or 0.52%, at 4,745.20, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.65 points, or 0.92%, to 14,873.70 at the opening bell.

