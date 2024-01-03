Android 14-based stable OxygenOS 14 update rolling out to OnePlus 9R

OnePlus has started rolling out the stable OxygenOS 14 update to the OnePlus 9R units in India. This build will be firstly pushed directly to the Close Beta and Open Beta program participants, followed by a gradual push to more users.

To check for the update, go to the phone Settings > About device > tap up to date > tap icon on the top right > beta program > follow the steps to apply > check for updates.

Below is the full changelog for the OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 14 update:

Smart efficiency

Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.

Cross-device connectivity

Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy

Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Adds support for app-specific refresh rates to improve user experience.

Aquamorphic Design

Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care

Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

Before installing this build, users are recommended to make sure the battery level is above 30%, and a minimum of 5GB of storage space is available on their OnePlus device.