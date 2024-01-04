Iran's Raisi cancels visit to Turkey after bloody Kerman attacks

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi canceled his planned visit to Turkey after attacks in the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday that killed at least 100 people and injured many others.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office and Iranian state news agency IRNA confirmed the decision to cancel the Thursday visit, which comes after an earlier planned trip by Raisi in December was also postponed. "Following the terrorist attacks in Kerman that martyred many Iranians, the president has canceled his visit to Turkey ... this trip will take place in an appropriate time," Mohammad Jamshidi, political deputy at Raisi's office, told IRNA.

Turkey's communications directorate said the visit was delayed to a later date after a telephone call with Raisi in which Erdogan condemned the attack, offered condolences and called on Iran to act jointly in its "fight against terrorism". (Writing by Parisa Hafezi and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

