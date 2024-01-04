Google enhances Meet ultra-low latency live streaming experience

Google is introducing significant improvements to ultra-low latency viewing for video meetings in Google Meet to improve the overall experience for users.

The update adds the ability for meeting hosts to add or start live streaming from any ongoing Meet call, even if it wasn't initially planned to be live-streamed. To start a live stream, navigate to the bottom right and select Activities > Live Streaming.

The Google Meet live streaming functionality is available for Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus customers.

Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning. Upgrade, Education Plus, Essentials Starter, and Essentials users can view live-streamed meetings. However, this feature is not available for users with personal Google accounts.

Next up, Google Meet now allows live stream viewers to see the size of the audience (call participants and viewers) in the top left live stream indicator. Additionally, the video feed will initiate even faster when joining live streams with large audiences.

Furthermore, for those who prefer the live stream experience over regular call, meeting participants can now utilize the quick-access button on the join screen to seamlessly transition into the live stream environment.

These improvements will be available for Google Meet on the web and meeting room hardware.

Lastly, Google Meet now lets you view live streams from the Google Meet mobile app on Android and iOS devices. Android users can already benefit from this feature, with support available for Rapid Release domains and a gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains expected to be completed by January 11, 2024.

For iOS, the gradual rollout of this feature has already started, with anticipated completion by January 8, 2024. For Scheduled Release domains, the gradual rollout will commence on January 8, 2024, with anticipated completion by January 18, 2024