BRIEF-British Defense Company BAE Systems Said It Will Restart Production Of M777 Parts For The U.S. Army - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 12:37 IST
Jan 4 (Reuters) -
* BRITISH DEFENSE COMPANY BAE SYSTEMS SAID THURSDAY THAT IT WILL RESTART PRODUCTION OF M777 PARTS FOR THE U.S. ARMY - WSJ
* BAE'S NEWLY MANUFACTURED PARTS WILL BE USED TO REFURBISH M777 HOWITZERS DEPLOYED IN UKRAINE- WSJ Source text: http://tinyurl.com/yobrbdcf Further company coverage:
