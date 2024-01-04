BRIEF-British Defense Company BAE Systems Said It Will Restart Production Of M777 Parts For The U.S. Army - WSJ

Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* BRITISH DEFENSE COMPANY BAE SYSTEMS SAID THURSDAY THAT IT WILL RESTART PRODUCTION OF M777 PARTS FOR THE U.S. ARMY - WSJ

* BAE'S NEWLY MANUFACTURED PARTS WILL BE USED TO REFURBISH M777 HOWITZERS DEPLOYED IN UKRAINE- WSJ Source text: http://tinyurl.com/yobrbdcf Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)