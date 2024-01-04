Nokia and Honor ink patent cross-license agreement to boost 5G innovations

Nokia and Honor, a key player in the Chinese smartphone market, have signed a new patent cross-license agreement, covering both parties' fundamental inventions in 5G and other cellular technologies. It is the fourth major smartphone agreement that the Finnish firm has concluded in the past 12 months.

Wenyu Zhou, Head of Global Intellectual Property at Honor said, "As both 5G SEP holder and implementor, Honor highly respects IP rights and strongly believes that reasonable value of IP is important to the development of mobile industry. The conclusion of the patent cross-license agreement shows Honor's commitment on innovation to enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people."

Nokia's extensive patent portfolio, built on a substantial investment of over €140 billion in Research and Development since 2000, boasts around 20,000 patent families. Over 6,000 of these patent families are declared essential to 5G technology.

Commenting on this development, Susanna Martikainen, Chief Licensing Officer Mobile Devices at Nokia said, "We are delighted to have concluded an amicable patent cross-license agreement with Honor, one of the leading players in the Chinese smartphone market. It is the fourth major litigation-free smartphone agreement that Nokia has concluded over the past twelve months and highlights once again the strength of Nokia's patent portfolio and decades-long contributions to cellular standards and other technologies."