New tool lets you convert Google Forms into practice sets in Classroom

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Classroom has introduced a new feature that allows teachers to import Google Forms into practice sets seamlessly and helps them save time when creating assignments.

More specifically, the latest update provides teachers with an efficient way to convert their existing quiz assignments created using Google Forms into practice sets. Teachers can benefit from assistive features such as suggested resources, hints, and in-the-moment support for students.

"We know teachers have already invested a lot of time creating quiz assignments using Google Forms, and with this update, they can simply import a Google Form into practice set questions, and benefit from the assistive features, such as suggested resources and hints, in-the-moment support for students and insights," Google wrote in a blog post on Friday.

Practice sets are enabled by default, but admins are required to add teachers to the verified teacher group for them to receive a shared practice set from other teachers in their Google Workspace.

For end users, to access practice sets, go to Google Classroom > Practice sets > Create (or practicesets.classroom.google.com). Forms import to Practice sets is ON by default.

This feature is available exclusively to users of Google Workspace Education Plus and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade.