You can now add or delete comments on Client side encrypted Google Docs

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is introducing a new functionality that allows users to collaborate with others on the Client side encrypted (CSE) on Google Docs, with the ability to add, edit, reply, filter, or delete comments. Furthermore, the update includes the option to assign action items to oneself or others.

This functionality is now available as an open beta, eliminating the need for enrollment in specific beta programs. While the feature is initially available for Google Docs, support for Google Sheets and Slides is expected to follow shortly.

"This added functionality helps bring parity to encrypted docs while also ensuring your data is behind encryption keys you control including the identity provider used to access those keys," Google wrote in a blog post.

It is worth mentioning that when you share encrypted files you can assign only "viewer" or "editor" permissions while the "comment only" permission is not supported.

Each document's comments are saved with auto-save, ensuring that no input or feedback is lost during the editing process. Restoring a previous version of the document also brings back the comments.

Admins can enable client-side encryption at the domain, OU (organizational) and Group levels. Go to the Admin console > Security > Access and data control > Client-side encryption.

The new functionality is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. For Scheduled Release domains, the rollout will commence on February 1 and will follow the same rollout pace.

The new functionality will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard and Education Plus customers.