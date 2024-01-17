Left Menu

Nokia to invest €360 million to advance research into microelectronics in Germany

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-01-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 13:40 IST
Nokia to invest €360 million to advance research into microelectronics in Germany
Image Credit: Nokia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Nokia has announced a substantial investment of €360 million in cutting-edge software, hardware and chip design at its Ulm and Nuremberg sites in Germany.

The investment is part of a four-year European IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) project, which is being funded by Nokia and the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) and the German states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

The microelectronics systems developed as part of the project promise to simultaneously enhance energy efficiency and network power.

Commenting on this development, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said, "This important funding will support our efforts to advance the telecommunications industry in Germany and in Europe, helping to drive innovation and strengthen competitiveness. In particular, it will help our research into microelectronics that will power future technologies such as 6G, artificial intelligence and the metaverse as well as develop networks that are more energy-efficient and powerful. Germany is an important market for Nokia, and we look forward to working with the government to produce cutting-edge technology that is 'Made in Germany'."

The primary focus of this project will be on the integrated development of software, hardware, and high-performance systems-on-chips, all based on a digital twin concept. These advancements will find applications in radio and optical products, based on the 5G-Advanced and forthcoming 6G standards.

Nokia also aims to solidify chip design expertise and reinforce the European value chain. A notable aspect of the project is its emphasis on ensuring energy efficiency within systems, aligning with European climate targets under the Green Deal. Collaborating closely with research institutes and universities, Nokia aims to advance technological capabilities while supporting sustainability objectives. The IPCEI investment and funding will strengthen the existing cooperation with research institutions, creating a robust ecosystem for innovation and knowledge exchange.

The project is poised to boost Europe's competitiveness and innovative power, particularly in microelectronics for future technologies such as 6G and artificial intelligence (AI), enable complex applications for the metaverse and advance digitalization.

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024