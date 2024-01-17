Nokia to invest €360 million to advance research into microelectronics in Germany

Nokia has announced a substantial investment of €360 million in cutting-edge software, hardware and chip design at its Ulm and Nuremberg sites in Germany.

The investment is part of a four-year European IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) project, which is being funded by Nokia and the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) and the German states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

The microelectronics systems developed as part of the project promise to simultaneously enhance energy efficiency and network power.

Commenting on this development, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said, "This important funding will support our efforts to advance the telecommunications industry in Germany and in Europe, helping to drive innovation and strengthen competitiveness. In particular, it will help our research into microelectronics that will power future technologies such as 6G, artificial intelligence and the metaverse as well as develop networks that are more energy-efficient and powerful. Germany is an important market for Nokia, and we look forward to working with the government to produce cutting-edge technology that is 'Made in Germany'."

The primary focus of this project will be on the integrated development of software, hardware, and high-performance systems-on-chips, all based on a digital twin concept. These advancements will find applications in radio and optical products, based on the 5G-Advanced and forthcoming 6G standards.

Nokia also aims to solidify chip design expertise and reinforce the European value chain. A notable aspect of the project is its emphasis on ensuring energy efficiency within systems, aligning with European climate targets under the Green Deal. Collaborating closely with research institutes and universities, Nokia aims to advance technological capabilities while supporting sustainability objectives. The IPCEI investment and funding will strengthen the existing cooperation with research institutions, creating a robust ecosystem for innovation and knowledge exchange.

The project is poised to boost Europe's competitiveness and innovative power, particularly in microelectronics for future technologies such as 6G and artificial intelligence (AI), enable complex applications for the metaverse and advance digitalization.