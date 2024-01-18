Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched with AI-powered features

On Wednesday, South Korean giant Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated series of smartphones Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24. Interestingly, the tech company at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event introduced its latest flagship smartphones with Galaxy AI, a comprehensive suite of AI-powered features that enhance communication, creativity, search and performance.

As per Mashable, AI-powered features will allow users to free themselves from third-party apps for useful features like Live Translate, which lets you translate languages in real time via phone calls or texts. Other Galaxy AI features that may benefit users include the following:

Chat Assist - Tweaks the tone of your messages, ensuring they're appropriate for work, social media, or wherever you intend to post them Note Assist - Create summaries of your notes or get pre-made templates that inspire you to write Circle to Search - Circle, highlight, scribble, or tap on anything to see helpful, high-quality search results Google has partnered with Samsung on AI for the latter's new flagship phones.

Announcing the 'Circle to Search' feature, Sunder Pichai, Google CEO, took to X and wrote, "We continue to use AI to make Search more helpful + intuitive. Building on features like Lens, Circle to Search is our next big advancement that lets you search what you see on @Android phones with a simple gesture without switching apps. #SamsungUnpacked." "The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation. Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We're excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

AI features also make an important impact on the camera app, especially with suggesting possible editing changes. New this year is the ProVisual Engine and a dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction. The ProVision Engine is a collection of AI-powered tools - you can erase objects and let AI fill in the empty space with Generative Edit.

It can also fill in empty space created by straightening a crooked shot. Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames to smoothly slow down moments in a video, GSMArena reported. (ANI)

