Ram temple consecration: Maharashtra govt announces public holiday on Jan 22

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:12 IST
The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a public holiday on January 22, the day when the grand idol consecration ceremony will take place at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A notification from the state government said exercising powers given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has decided to announce a public holiday on January 22.

The Centre has already announced that all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments throughout India will have half-day holiday for the Ram temple 'pran patishtha (consecration) ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

