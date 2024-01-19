Japan becomes the fifth country to reach the moon after spacecraft lands on the lunar surface
But there could an issue with the power supply.The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, landed at about 1220 am Tokyo time on Saturday 1520 GMT Friday. Japan follows the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India in reaching the moon.
A Japanese spacecraft touched down on the moon early Saturday, making Japan the fifth country to reach the lunar surface. But officials said they still needed to analyse the pinpoint accuracy of the landing.
Hitoshi Kuninaka, head of the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science, said they believe that rovers were launched and data were being transmitted back to Earth. But there could an issue with the power supply.
The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, landed at about 12:20 am Tokyo time on Saturday (1520 GMT Friday). Japan follows the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India in reaching the moon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
