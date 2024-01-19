Left Menu

Safran tests radical jet engine design in historic wind tunnel

Safran and its partner GE Aerospace are testing the building blocks for an open-bladed jet engine able to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20% from the middle of next decade. Positioned as a possible successor to the "LEAP" model used on the Boeing 737 MAX and about half of competing Airbus A320neo jets, "RISE" features visible fan blades and would be twice the diameter of today's comparable models in a quest for efficiency.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:43 IST
Safran tests radical jet engine design in historic wind tunnel

French engine maker Safran said on Friday it had begun wind-tunnel tests for its "RISE" technology project, a radical jet engine design for the next generation of medium-haul jets. Safran and its partner GE Aerospace are testing the building blocks for an open-bladed jet engine able to reduce fuel use and emissions by 20% from the middle of next decade.

Positioned as a possible successor to the "LEAP" model used on the Boeing 737 MAX and about half of competing Airbus A320neo jets, "RISE" features visible fan blades and would be twice the diameter of today's comparable models in a quest for efficiency. A key part of the future certification is expected to focus on the safe handling of any blade failures, since the front fan that provides most of an engine's thrust would not be housed inside the conventional housing familiar to airline passengers.

A one-fifth mockup of the "Open Fan" concept revealed to reporters on Friday sits inside a vast tunnel outside Modane in the French Alps and will be subjected to 200 hours of testing. The historic S1MA wind tunnel was originally built from plans and steel parts captured at the end of World War Two from a construction site in the Austrian Tirol, where Nazi Germany had been racing to exploit advances in propulsion and aeronautics.

The plans included a system of interchangeable test chambers, each weighing 500 tonnes, which slot into the massive rectangular tunnel on rails, and which are still in use today. France's ONERA research body says it is the biggest wind tunnel of its type, which involves accelerating air towards the sound barrier to duplicate or exceed typical cruise speeds.

Drawing solely on hydroelectric power, equivalent to 1,000th of France's total consumption, the snaking set of mountainside tunnels has tested iconic aircraft from Concorde to the Airbus A380 and generations of French fighters. Its future was placed in doubt when subsidence was spotted a decade ago, prompting an injection of French and European funds.

CFM is the world's largest jet engine maker by the number of units sold. It is the sole engine supplier for the Boeing 737 MAX and competes with Raytheon Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney for airline engine selections on the Airbus A320neo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024