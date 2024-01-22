Opus Technologies Receives 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

Pune, India, January 22, 2024 – Opus Technologies, a pioneer in the financial technology industry, is delighted to announce that it has earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification™. This distinguished accolade validates the company’s relentless efforts to cultivate an outstanding workplace, where employee well-being, engagement, and diversity and inclusion are paramount.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

''This Certification demonstrates our profound commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment,'' says Praveen TM, CEO of Opus Technologies. ''We are dedicated to fostering creativity, bold innovation, and collaboration while providing an enjoyable atmosphere filled with diversity and inclusivity. Moving forward, we will continue building on this successful model for a lasting and rewarding workplace experience.'' The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Opus. Great Place To Work employs a well-structured survey approach to record honest and open feedback from the existing employees. The data is compared with the global benchmarks established for the award of the certification.

This recognition is a testament to Opus’ culture that focuses on unlocking individual potential and its forward-thinking and inclusive people practices. The organization believes in enabling employees to broaden their perspectives, think strategically, and sharpen their skills for fast career growth. This commitment manifests through a variety of trainings and programs and people-oriented policies. Opus proudly champions gender equality, actively eliminating barriers and nurturing a sense of belonging for all. Through dedicated programs, the organization has offered equitable opportunities to the tech talent in rural areas as well. These policies have helped Opus attract and retain top talent by setting new standards for inclusivity in the tech industry.

About Great Place To Work Certification Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, their proprietary methodology and platform have enabled organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people.

About Opus Technologies Opus Technologies is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in its work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)