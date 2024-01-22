Pickmonk unveils exciting campaigns for Big Bash League 2023-24

Pickmonk, the innovative Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) application, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest campaign around the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season. Pickmonk has unveiled a series of captivating ad films filmed in unexpected scenarios, including the gym, salon, and restroom. The central theme of these films revolves around the universal participation in Pickmonk's exhilarating DFS contests, leaving viewers with the resounding question: Why aren't you playing on Pickmonk yet? Pickmonk stands out in the DFS landscape as the first-of-its-kind platform that eliminates player credits, introducing a scoring multiplier system instead. Each player is assigned a multiplier (e.g., 1x, 1.2x, 2x), enabling users to swiftly build their dream teams without the hassle of managing credits. This groundbreaking feature makes Pickmonk the quickest, most enjoyable, and user-friendly DFS application in the market. Pickmonk is co-founded by Akash Patel, Vikas Kansagara and Ramesh Sethuraman.

Akash Patel, Co-Founder of Pickmonk said, ''We believe in bringing the thrill of fantasy sports to everyday moments and our latest ad films capture the essence of Pickmonk's universal appeal. Whether you're at the gym, salon, or even in the restroom, people everywhere are choosing Pickmonk for their daily fantasy sports adventures and that is what our new ad campaign is communicating. It is the user friendliness and easy access that sets Pickmonk apart from other fantasy sports platforms.” Ramesh Sethuraman, Co-Founder of Pickmonk said, ''Cricket followers and lovers want to be involved with the sport beyond the hours of live streaming and we at Pickmonk want to make the process seamless for the fans base. At Pickmonk, we understand the enthusiasm of cricket enthusiasts who seek continuous engagement with the sport even outside live streaming hours. Our dedication lies in ensuring a seamless experience for our fan base, making Pickmonk the go-to platform for their ongoing cricket adventure.” Vikas Kansagara, CoFounder of Pickmonk said, ''Pickmonk is not just a fantasy sports platform; it's a companion for cricket fanatics in every moment of their day. Our user-friendly interface and easy accessibility that truly sets it apart from other fantasy sports platforms and sports enthusiasts can avail it with ease at any time''.

Key Features of Pickmonk's DFS Platform: 1. No Credits System: Players can focus on strategic team building without the constraints of player credits.

2. Scoring Multipliers: Each player is assigned a multiplier, adding an exciting dimension to team creation.

3. Wide Range of Contests: Pickmonk offers Public, Private, Small, and Large Contests to cater to diverse playing styles.

4. Live Leaderboard: Stay engaged and track your players' performances in real-time with Pickmonk's live leaderboard.

As the BBL 2023-24 season kicks off, Pickmonk users can participate in contests tailored to their preferences and compete for real cash prizes based on their selected players' actual performances. Catch all the action of the Big Bash League 2023-24 on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD as broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India. Stream BBL matches live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Pickmonk is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, providing sports enthusiasts with the opportunity to create virtual teams, join exciting contests, and earn real cash prizes based on the on-field exploits of their chosen players. Join the Pickmonk revolution and experience DFS like never before. Download the app now and be a part of the ultimate fantasy sports adventure.

