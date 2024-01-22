Left Menu

Canada's Telus taps Ericsson to launch and optimize 5G standalone network

Canada's Telus taps Ericsson to launch and optimize 5G standalone network
Ericsson has partnered with Canadian operator Telus to launch and optimize the latter's 5G standalone (5G SA) network, providing its customers with the most advanced 5G services with functionalities like ultra-low latency and high throughput.

"It’s a big moment for both TELUS and Ericsson as we celebrate the enhancement of their standalone 5G network across Canada. Working in true collaboration with our partners at TELUS, we’re excited to fuel Canadian connectivity and innovation with this next generation of 5G technology," said Jeanette Irekvist, President, Ericsson Canada.

Leveraging Ericsson’s 5G Core technologies, the 5G SA network will offer reduced latency, improved efficiency, optimized spectrum utilization and enhanced reliability, Ericsson said in a statement on Monday.

Ercsson's technology will not only transform the experience for connected devices but also open the door to a wider array of applications for consumers, IoT applications, enterprises and public safety whilst paving the way for innovations like connected cars, cloud gaming and virtual and augmented reality.

5G SA supports network slicing, an innovative feature that allows the Canadian operator and its customers to allocate different parts of the network for specific use cases and empower Canadian businesses to harness the potential of cutting-edge 5G technologies.

"Our new standalone network provides never-before-seen speeds and low latency to enable the next generation of 5G edge computing and IoT technologies for entire industries and organizations. From autonomous vehicles to enhanced public safety and healthcare technologies, the TELUS 5G standalone network will provide the underlying connectivity to supercharge Canadian innovation and we are looking forward to ongoing collaboration with Ericsson technologies," said Jerome Birot, Vice-president of Platform Technology & Services, TELUS Networks.

