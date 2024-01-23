OxygenOS 14.0.0.201 rolling out to OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 14.0.0.201 for the OnePlus Nord 3 in the India (IN) region. This build brings along the January 2024 Android security patch, battery improvements and a couple of bug fixes.

More specifically, with this update, OnePlus has fixed an issue where the screen might turn white when "Theme Store" is opened. Additionally, the Background stream feature in the Smart Sidebar has been removed.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Integrates the January 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Extends battery life in some scenarios.

The Background stream feature in the Smart Sidebar has been removed.

Apps

Fixes an issue where the screen might turn white when "Theme Store" is opened.

OnePlus Nord 3: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 boasts a 6.74-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 Hz Touch Response Rate. Under the hood, the handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The OnePlus Nord is available in two RAM options: 8GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and for storage, there are two options - 128GB or 256 GB.

The handset is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which is split into two 2500mAh cells, and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, allowing for quick charging and minimizing downtime.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 3 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, with the primary 50MP camera using the Sony IMX890 sensor. The second camera is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens is available for close-up shots. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Update

The OnePlus Nord 2 has also started receiving the OxygenOS 13 F.50 update in India with the January 2024 Android security patch.