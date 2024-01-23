Left Menu

OxygenOS 14.0.0.201 rolling out to OnePlus Nord 3

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:51 IST
OxygenOS 14.0.0.201 rolling out to OnePlus Nord 3
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 14.0.0.201 for the OnePlus Nord 3 in the India (IN) region. This build brings along the January 2024 Android security patch, battery improvements and a couple of bug fixes.

More specifically, with this update, OnePlus has fixed an issue where the screen might turn white when "Theme Store" is opened. Additionally, the Background stream feature in the Smart Sidebar has been removed.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

  • Integrates the January 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Extends battery life in some scenarios.
  • The Background stream feature in the Smart Sidebar has been removed.

Apps

  • Fixes an issue where the screen might turn white when "Theme Store" is opened.

OnePlus Nord 3: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 boasts a 6.74-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 Hz Touch Response Rate. Under the hood, the handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The OnePlus Nord is available in two RAM options: 8GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and for storage, there are two options - 128GB or 256 GB.

The handset is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, which is split into two 2500mAh cells, and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, allowing for quick charging and minimizing downtime.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord 3 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, with the primary 50MP camera using the Sony IMX890 sensor. The second camera is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens is available for close-up shots. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Update 

The OnePlus Nord 2 has also started receiving the OxygenOS 13 F.50 update in India with the January 2024 Android security patch.

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024