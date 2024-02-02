Ericsson and IIT Kharagpur partner for joint research in AI, Compute and Radio

Ericsson has teamed up with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) to conduct joint research in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), Compute and Radio.

As part of the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate towards developing novel AI and distributed compute technology towards 6G research.

Among others, the two partners finalized the following initiatives:

Compute offload and Resource Optimization at edge compute : to explore resource optimization, dynamic observability and sustainable distributed and Edge computing technologies.

: to explore resource optimization, dynamic observability and sustainable distributed and Edge computing technologies. RL-based Beamforming for JCAS: Safe, Causal, and Verifiable:to explore causal AI methods for joint communication and sensing (JCAS).

Commenting on this collaboration, Director of IIT Kharagpur, Virendra Kumar Tewari, says, "In the commitment towards Digital India and making India the hub of technological innovation, this collaboration with Ericsson will be effective for next-generation technology significantly. 6G networks integrated with artificial intelligence will enable AI-powered applications to run faster and more efficiently. In the 6G era, IIT Kharagpur aims to contribute to Radio Access Technology and Network, Core Network, RF & Device Technologies, VLSI Design, Neuromorphic Signal Processing, Services and Applications. The institute also looks forward to participate in Telecommunications Standardization Process, Developing Test Beds, Prototype Development and Commercialization along with training and manpower development. This collaborative research partnership in fundamental areas as well as translational research will be transformational for our Future Network Platforms."

"Ericsson is well poised to lead 6G innovation and we are making significant R&D investments in India in line with our commitment to the country. Given our 5G and technology leadership, our research initiatives are geared to provide affordable network platforms for ubiquitous connectivity all across the country," says Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India.