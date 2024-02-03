Left Menu

North Korea tested firing cruise missiles on Feb 2 -KCNA

Updated: 03-02-2024 03:28 IST
North Korea tested firing cruise missiles on Feb 2 -KCNA

North Korea tested its cruise missiles as well as new land-to-air missiles off its west coast on Feb. 2, state media reported on Saturday, confirming a barrage of launches for weapons it said are aimed at enhancing defense capabilities.

The launch on Friday marked the fourth time in just over a week that Pyongyang has launched such missiles. "These tests are part of the normal activities of the General Directorate and the Agency for Defense Development under its jurisdiction to advance the technology of new weapon systems in various aspects such as their function, performance, and operation, and are unrelated to the regional situation," the KCNA said.

The KCNA usually comments on their missile tests about a day after the launch takes place.

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

