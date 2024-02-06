Ukraine says it blew up drilling platform used by Russia in drone attacks

Ukraine said on Tuesday a group of its special forces blew up a drilling platform in the Black Sea that Russia was using to enhance the range of its drones. In a statement on the Telegram messaging platform, special forces said equipment on the platform was used for drones involved in attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and to control the northwestern part of the sea.

The operation, dubbed Citadel, was conducted at night and resulted in the capture of "important enemy equipment" and the platform being blown up, the statement said. "A successful special operation ensured safer movement of ships and limited the enemy's capabilities in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," it added.

A showy video published alongside the statement featured troops landing on the platform in the dawn hours, operating inside and moving away from it while a bright explosion is seen in the background. Reuters could not independently verify the information. Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

