Imperative for India, US to cooperate on AI norms, other regulations: Satya Nadella

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 11:55 IST
Microsoft chief Satya Nadella on Wednesday pitched for greater cooperation between India and the US on artificial intelligence regulations and other norms.

The India-born chairman and chief executive officer of the global tech giant said such a partnership can help in equal distribution of economic growth.

AI is a powerful new technology that needs to be ''diffused'' fast to every corner of the world, Nadella said at an event organised by the company here.

''I think it's imperative especially for India and the United States to be able to cooperate, what are the norms, what are the regulations even, instead of fracturing them,'' Nadella, who is on a two-day visit to the country, said.

He was replying to a question on cooperation between the US and India on AI.

He also announced that Microsoft will provide 20 lakh people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025.

Nadella said AI can help boost GDP growth in the country, and called India as one of the highest growth markets.

