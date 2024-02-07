Left Menu

Putin gave Tucker Carlson an interview because he differs from one-sided media - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin granted an interview to U.S. television host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday because his approach differs from the one-sided reporting of many traditional Western news media, the Kremlin said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Western media no longer even tried to appear impartial in their reporting of Russia, and said there was no appetite to communicate directly with such media organisations anymore.

Russian President Vladimir Putin granted an interview to U.S. television host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday because his approach differs from the one-sided reporting of many traditional Western news media, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Western media no longer even tried to appear impartial in their reporting of Russia, and said there was no appetite to communicate directly with such media organisations anymore. "When it comes to the countries of the collective West, the large network media, TV channels, (and) large newspapers can in no way boast of even trying to at least look impartial in terms of coverage," Peskov said.

"These are all media outlets that take an exceptionally one-sided position. Of course, there is no desire to communicate with such media, and it hardly makes sense, and it is unlikely that it will be useful." When asked directly why Putin granted an interview to Carlson, Peskov said that the American's position contrasted with much of the Western media.

"His position is different from the others. It is in no way pro-Russian, it is not pro-Ukrainian - it is pro-American, but at least it contrasts with the position of the traditional Anglo-Saxon media," Peskov said. The interview was likely to be aired on Thursday, Russia's TASS news agency said, citing reports by the Wall Street Journal.

