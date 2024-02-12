Kremlin denies Ukrainian allegation that its troops use Elon Musk's Starlink

The Kremlin said on Monday that Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system was neither certified for use in, nor officially supplied to, Russia, and therefore could not be used.

Ukraine, which has used Starlink for military communications throughout its conflict with Russia, said on Sunday that Russian troops were using Starlink in parts of Ukraine they control. (Writing by Felix Light Editing by Gareth Jones)

