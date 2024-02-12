Left Menu

EU gives details on its measures regarding Russian Central Bank assets

The EU on Monday gave more details on how it will implement restrictive measures regarding Russian Central Bank, it said in a statement.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:19 IST
  • Belgium

The EU on Monday gave more details on how it will implement restrictive measures regarding Russian Central Bank, it said in a statement. "The (European) Council decided in particular that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) of the Central Bank of Russia's assets must account extraordinary cash balances accumulating due to EU restrictive measures separately and must also keep corresponding revenues separate", it said.

It added that CSDs will be prohibited from disposing of the ensuing net profits. The decision paves the way for the Council to decide on the possible establishment of a financial contribution to the EU budget raised on these net profits to support Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9282 euros)

