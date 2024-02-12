Bitcoin hits $50k level for first time in more than two years
Bitcoin hit the $50,000 level for the first time in more than two years as the world's largest cryptocurrency was buoyed by expectations of interest rate cuts later this year and last month's regulatory nod for U.S. exchange-traded funds designed to track its price.
Bitcoin hit the $50,000 level for the first time in more than two years as the world's largest cryptocurrency was buoyed by expectations of interest rate cuts later this year and last month's regulatory nod for U.S. exchange-traded funds designed to track its price. The cryptocurrency has risen some 16.3% so far this year, on Monday touching its highest since Dec. 27, 2021. At 11:31 a.m. EST (1731 GMT), bitcoin was up 5.58% on the day at $50,196.
"$50,000 is a significant milestone for bitcoin after the launch of spot ETFs last month not only failed to elicit a move above this key psychological level but led to a 20% sell-off," said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lending platform Nexo. Crypto stocks also enjoyed a boost on Monday, with crypto exchange Coinbase up 4.86% and crypto miners Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital up 11.9% and 13.7%, respectively. Shares of software firm MicroStrategy -- a notable buyer of bitcoin -- were up 11.7%.
The price of ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was up 4.08% at $2,606.60.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nexo
- Antoni Trenchev
- MicroStrategy
- U.S.
- Coinbase
- Digital
- Riot Platforms
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthis launched a rocket at U.S. warship in the Gulf of Aden -statement
Iraq condemns deadly attack on U.S. troops in Jordan
WRAPUP 2-Israel charges back into Gaza City as U.S. considers response to killing of its troops
Iran-aligned groups respond to U.S. aggression 'at their own discretion'- Iran minister
WRAPUP 3-Israel charges back into Gaza City as U.S. plans response to killing of its troops