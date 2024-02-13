Left Menu

AI integration in e-Jagriti portal to help reduce pending cases in consumer courts: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 18:57 IST
Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Tuesday asserted that integration of artificial intelligence in 'e-Jagriti' portal will help reduce the number of pending cases in consumer courts.

According to an official statement, e-Jagriti portal provides simple, fast and more cost-effective consumer dispute redressal software solution at all levels.

It is envisaged to integrate consumer grievance platforms, namely, Online Case Monitoring System (OCMS), E-Daakhil, NCDRC Case Monitoring System, CONFONET website, mediation application, in a single platform.

The Department of Consumer Affairs on Tuesday organized a capacity building workshop for all the stakeholders to make them familiar with the features of "e-Jagriti".

Addressing the conference, Singh, asserted that the ''AI integration in e-Jagriti will help in reducing the pendency of consumer cases in the Consumer Commissions.'' ''He encouraged all the stakeholders to reduce the pendency by use of technology and e-Jagriti,'' the statement said.

In December, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal had launched modernised CONFONET software into the "e-Jagriti" portal.

In the three-tier Consumer Commissions, the use of online consumer court case Monitoring & Management System CONFONET has supported consumer cases for over 15 years. However, with advancements in technology and changing consumer needs, it has become evident there is a need to adapt and innovate to better serve citizens.

The e-Jagriti platform has case filing, online fee payment, case monitoring modules for seamless disposal of cases by all the Commissions, has Smart search facility on archived consumer complaints / cases / judgements using AI technology for metadata and keyword creation, and Voice-to-text conversion of judgements, case history and other details using AI / ML technology.

The portal will integrate Virtual court facility for a convenient and accessible resolution of consumer complaints, reducing the time of disposal, multiple hearings and physical court appearances bringing effective and fast decisions & disposals in all Consumer Commissions, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

