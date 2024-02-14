Left Menu

Nokia launches Gen AI solution for connected workers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:06 IST
Nokia launches Gen AI solution for connected workers
Image Credit: Nokia
  • Country:
  • Finland

Nokia today unveiled MX Workmate, a suite of operational technology (OT) compliant Generative AI tools for industrial workers to interact with industrial machines easily. 

By leveraging GenAI and large language module (LLM) technologies, the solution generates contextual, human-like language content based on real-time OT data, bridging knowledge and language barriers between industrial workers and OT systems. This results in greater flexibility, productivity, and sustainability, as well as improved worker safety.

"MX Workmate Generative AI LLM capabilities will change the OT environment, enabling industries to enhance their teams' skills to improve efficiency, increase productivity and fully integrate IT/OT operations. It is a great opportunity for enterprises eager to advance their digitalization strategy but face challenges due to the gap in workforce expertise," said Stephan Litjens, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Nokia.

The OT-compliant Nokia MX Workmate adapts GenAI LLM technology to OT environments by onboarding all enablers to the Nokia OT-compliant on-premise edge compute solution MX Industrial Edge (MXIE). The solution integrates innovations such as AI hallucination elimination while running parallel LLMs and provides APIs to communicate with applications that will provide the required OT data.

Further, Nokia Team Comms will allow connected workers to query the assistant for real-time contextual information packaged into messages that are easy to understand using natural human language. The solution also incorporates AI auditing capabilities ensuring strict adherence to OT standards using real-time insights and automated, supported analytics capabilities to streamline workflows and avoid costly errors.

This new man-to/from-machine communication can help workers receive instant updates on production status, volumes, quality, and offers recommendations on improving key performance indicators (KPIs).

"Nokia MX Workmate is the first Gen AI solution designed for production floors that effectively addresses many of these challenges. It provides contextually relevant and real time information exchange between connected workers and complicated OT-systems in a secure and reliable way using natural human language. ABI Research expects that this will offer tangible time savings for employees presenting deployers with significant cost optimization and safety opportunities," said Reece Hayden, Senior Analyst, ABI Research.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024