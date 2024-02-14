Nokia launches Gen AI solution for connected workers

Nokia today unveiled MX Workmate, a suite of operational technology (OT) compliant Generative AI tools for industrial workers to interact with industrial machines easily.

By leveraging GenAI and large language module (LLM) technologies, the solution generates contextual, human-like language content based on real-time OT data, bridging knowledge and language barriers between industrial workers and OT systems. This results in greater flexibility, productivity, and sustainability, as well as improved worker safety.

"MX Workmate Generative AI LLM capabilities will change the OT environment, enabling industries to enhance their teams' skills to improve efficiency, increase productivity and fully integrate IT/OT operations. It is a great opportunity for enterprises eager to advance their digitalization strategy but face challenges due to the gap in workforce expertise," said Stephan Litjens, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Nokia.

The OT-compliant Nokia MX Workmate adapts GenAI LLM technology to OT environments by onboarding all enablers to the Nokia OT-compliant on-premise edge compute solution MX Industrial Edge (MXIE). The solution integrates innovations such as AI hallucination elimination while running parallel LLMs and provides APIs to communicate with applications that will provide the required OT data.

Further, Nokia Team Comms will allow connected workers to query the assistant for real-time contextual information packaged into messages that are easy to understand using natural human language. The solution also incorporates AI auditing capabilities ensuring strict adherence to OT standards using real-time insights and automated, supported analytics capabilities to streamline workflows and avoid costly errors.

This new man-to/from-machine communication can help workers receive instant updates on production status, volumes, quality, and offers recommendations on improving key performance indicators (KPIs).

"Nokia MX Workmate is the first Gen AI solution designed for production floors that effectively addresses many of these challenges. It provides contextually relevant and real time information exchange between connected workers and complicated OT-systems in a secure and reliable way using natural human language. ABI Research expects that this will offer tangible time savings for employees presenting deployers with significant cost optimization and safety opportunities," said Reece Hayden, Senior Analyst, ABI Research.