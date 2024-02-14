Left Menu

Digital services provider Prodapt appoints Manish Vyas as its Executive Director

14-02-2024
Prodapt, a digital and network services provider to telecom and media industries, has roped in Tech Mahindra's erstwhile President of Communications, Media and Entertainment Manish Vyas as its Executive Director, the company said on Wednesday.

In his new role, Vyas would guide the leadership team to drive strategic initiatives and propel Prodapt's growth trajectory even further, a company statement said.

''With his exceptional track record as a visionary leader, Manish brings strategic thinking and innovative solutions that have successfully guided numerous global communications service providers and large technology companies through their digital transformations,'' company Chairman and Founder Vedant Jhaver said.

''His joining comes at a pivotal moment as we march towards our plans of achieving USD 1 billion in revenues,'' he added.

