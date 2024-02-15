48 HOURS: Tech guru Sukhinder Singh Cassidy's new rhythm in Sydney

It is a long flight to Sydney from Silicon Valley. But tech veteran Sukhinder Singh Cassidy – the former president of StubHub who also held key positions at Alphabet's Google and at Amazon.com – finds it best to hit the ground running when she travels Down Under for her current job as CEO of the accounting software firm Xero. Cassidy offers the following tips to get the most out of Aussie-style business travel. Following are highlights from her interview with Reuters last month, which has been edited and condensed.

WHERE TO GO FIRST AFTER YOU LAND? I drop my luggage at the hotel and go straight to our Sydney office (Central Business District, by Wynyard Park). It's my jet lag hack. I always fly overnight from the U.S., land in the morning and go straight to work. No naps.

Our office in Sydney is a great place to spend the first day: It has panoramic views of Sydney Harbour, the Harbour Bridge and the city, with tons of sunlight to help your body get into a new rhythm. WHERE TO STAY

Usually the Sydney Hilton (George Street), as it's close to everything. The Hilton is just across from the Queen Victoria Building, one of Sydney's most charming Victorian buildings filled with boutiques. It is a five-minute walk from David Jones (Elizabeth Street), which is one of the best department stores in the world for fashion, food, beauty and more. Both are open late, which means I can usually squeeze in a quick visit after a day at the office.

BEST PLACE FOR TEAM MEETINGS Last year we hosted our global leadership team offsite at the Coogee Bay Hotel (Coogee Bay Rd.), which is right on the beach.

We all loved the beautiful setting, but it was a great environment for focused planning and team-building, whether a team scavenger hunt or one-on-one walking meetings held during the breaks. POWER BREAKFAST SPOT

The Cut Lunch Deli (Clovelly Rd.) in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs. They have a simple menu done well. Think classic Australian breakfast with a twist – Vegemite and miso toasties, "avo" (avocado) toast with chili oil. THE GREAT OUTDOORS - WITH COLLEAGUES

One of the best places would be the Blue Mountains (50 km west of the city). About 90 minutes out of Sydney is Australia's own Grand Canyon, with too many amazing hikes and rock formations to count. My favorite is Wentworth Falls walking track. Park your team at the local favorite Lilianfels Blue Mountains Resort & Spa (Lilianfels Ave., Katoomba) that literally overlooks a massive canyon and has ample room for groups.

TOURIST TRAP THAT IS ACTUALLY WORTH IT The Taronga Zoo (Bradleys Head Rd., Mosman), across the water from the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It's a tiered outdoor zoo built into a hillside that starts at the top of the hill and descends down.

Who doesn't want to see kangaroos, koalas and more? IDEAL COFFEE SPOT

Xero customer Stitch Coffee (George St.) in the Queen Victoria Building is a personal favorite. It's very casual, so I usually get mine to-go on my way into the office. WHERE TO SHOP

When I have a bit more time, I'll head directly to Double Bay, one of Sydney's many beautiful harbourside suburbs and full of small boutiques. I'm a huge fan of Jan Logan for jewelry and Edward Meller for shoes I can't live without (both on Knox St.)

SOMETHING ONLY INSIDERS KNOW The best walks. A lot of people know about the Bondi to Bronte walk, which is fantastic with lovely views, but it's often crowded.

My favorite walk takes you from farther north – Balmoral Beach to Taronga Zoo, along the coastline all the way. You'll have great harbour views and tiny hidden beaches mostly to yourself. CAN'T-MISS TREATS

I have a very sweet tooth. Go to any Aussie bakery and ask for a caramel slice – you won't regret it. Think a thick, cakey base at the bottom, a rich layer of caramel in between and then a thin layer of chocolate on top. A small square packs a lot of punch.

DINNER SPLURGE I'm Sikh and vegetarian. My favorite under-the-radar place is the Grand Palace (George St.). In a basement location about a five-minute walk from Circular Quay, you'll find authentic ambiance and authentic Indian fine dining.

FAVORITE SOUVENIR Tim Tams! Hit any airport shop, and you're likely to be able to load up on exotic flavors of Tim Tams - from white chocolate, to caramel or chocolate mint that you can't get stateside. Nothing makes my kids happier.

