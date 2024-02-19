Max Ignites the Fashion Scene with the Grand Opening of Its 500th Store in Pune

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Pioneering the global fashion landscape, Max Fashion proudly unveils its 500th store in Pune, a pivotal moment in its illustrious journey that started in 2006 for India. This monumental occasion heralds Max Fashion's unwavering commitment to accessible fashion, as it extends its reach into new territories, captivating diverse markets with its timeless collection. Embracing the pulse of evolving trends, MAX introduces an eclectic collection to resonate with its discerning customers.

In a bid to revolutionize the shopping experience, Max is set to revamp its stores nationwide to create a world-class experience. Encompassing stunning stores, meticulously curated assortments, and an ambiance immersed in international style, the brand endeavours to captivate over 40 million families nationwide. These stores are set to become even bigger fashion hubs. With a strategic focus on accelerating growth across markets, Max aims to fortify its stronghold in the fashion space, fostering meaningful connections with its consumers, nurturing brand love, and surging ahead in market dominance.

Sumit Chandna, President & Deputy CEO of Max Fashion, exclaims, "We jubilantly commemorate the inauguration of our 500th store, a testament to our enduring mission of democratizing fashion. This milestone not only underscores our dedication to delivering fashionable yet affordable apparel but also pays homage to our cherished patrons and dedicated team members, the pillars of our remarkable journey. As we chart our course forward, we aspire to unveil 50+ additional stores this year, further entrenching our presence in the Indian fashion landscape." The ceremonious unveiling of the store, graced by celebrities Jannat Zubair & Siddharth Nigam, unfolded amidst a kaleidoscope of festivities, enchanting over 100 young hearts and their families. A special treat awaited the little ones, offering them a chance to vie for a coveted spot in an exclusive Kids calendar shoot.

Nestled in the thriving locale of Kondhwa, Max Fashion's newest emporium sets a new standard catering to the evolving demands of the suburban populace. With its sprawling expanse spanning 10,699 square feet across ground and plaza floors, the store beckons fashion aficionados into a realm of endless possibilities, showcasing an extensive array of fashionable apparel, footwear, accessories, and more, catering to every discerning taste.

Pune, a cosmopolitan hub with a growing appetite for fast fashion serves as a key market for Max targeting the youth.

As Max witnesses an exponential surge in patronage and an expanding number of enthusiasts, the brand remains steadfast in its commitment to responsible fashion. Championing initiatives aimed at mitigating environmental impact, championing ethical sourcing practices, and fostering community development, Max Fashion charts a course towards a more sustainable and inclusive future.

ABOUT MAX FASHION INDIA Max Fashion, known for 'everyday fashion' is the biggest fashion brand across the Middle East and India. Opening its first store in the Middle East in 2004, the brand has grown at a phenomenal pace and is now present in 19 countries. In India, currently with 500 stores & presence across 200+ cities; Max is the largest family fashion brand not only in the Middle East but also in India in the shortest span of time.

Max Fashion's brand vision is to "democratise fashion" for the contemporary middle class by offering global fashion trends at amazingly affordable prices. It enjoys universal appeal across young families as well as millennials, who are not only fashion conscious but tech-savvy, because of a well-balanced portfolio across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for Men, Women & Kids.

Max Fashion is a true Omni-channel brand with outstanding Online shopping experience through the maxfashion.com website as well as an engaging app which is enjoyed by millions of consumers.

(L-R) Devesh Kumar - Vice President, Regional Business Head of Max Fashion; Siddharth Nigam - TV Actor; Jannat Zubair Rahmani - Influencer; Sumit Chandna, President and Deputy CEO, Max Fashion.

