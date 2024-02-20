Tarun Chhabra to replace Sanjay Malik as Nokia India country manager
- Country:
- India
Finnish IT and tech firm Nokia on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tarun Chhabra as its country manager in India with effect from April 1, 2024.
He will replace Sanjay Malik who retires on March 31, 2024.
''Tarun Chhabra will continue in his role of Head of Mobile Networks Market India in addition to assuming India Country Manager responsibilities,'' the company said in a statement.
''India is such an important market for Nokia and I believe that, in this new role, I will be able to help our customers to benefit from Nokia's leading technology across our portfolio, at a time when technology is playing a vital role than ever before in the lives of organizations, companies, individuals and societies,'' Chhabra said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tarun Chhabra
- Finnish
- Nokia
- Sanjay Malik
- Tarun Chhabra
- India
- Chhabra
ALSO READ
Nokia signs multi-year 5G patent cross-license agreement with Vivo
Electrical workers to strike at Finnish nuclear and hydro plants Feb. 14-16
Indonesia's Balitower picks Nokia to boost network capacity and performance
Nokia compact DAC private wireless now available for small bizs in Europe
Finnish power workers to go on strike at nuclear and hydro plants next week