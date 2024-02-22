BRIEF-Boeing Ousts Head Of 737 Max Program, Ed Clark - The Seattle Times

* BOEING OUSTS HEAD OF 737 MAX PROGRAM, RESHUFFLES LEADERSHIP TEAM - THE SEATTLE TIMES

* ED CLARK, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE MAX PROGRAM AND GENERAL MANAGER AT THE RENTON FACILITY, WILL LEAVE BOEING - THE SEATTLE TIMES * ED CLARK IS BEING REPLACED BY KATIE RINGGOLD, THE CURRENT VICE PRESIDENT 737 DELIVERY OPERATIONS - THE SEATTLE TIMES Source text: https://bit.ly/42REUZF Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)