BRIEF-Boeing Ousts Head Of 737 Max Program, Ed Clark - The Seattle Times
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 00:04 IST
* BOEING OUSTS HEAD OF 737 MAX PROGRAM, RESHUFFLES LEADERSHIP TEAM - THE SEATTLE TIMES
* ED CLARK, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE MAX PROGRAM AND GENERAL MANAGER AT THE RENTON FACILITY, WILL LEAVE BOEING - THE SEATTLE TIMES * ED CLARK IS BEING REPLACED BY KATIE RINGGOLD, THE CURRENT VICE PRESIDENT 737 DELIVERY OPERATIONS - THE SEATTLE TIMES Source text: https://bit.ly/42REUZF Further company coverage:
