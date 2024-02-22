Left Menu

Senate panel to hold hearing on US microchips use in Russian weapons systems

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2024 02:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 02:50 IST
  • United States

A U.S. Senate panel will hold a hearing on Tuesday on the use of U.S. microchips in Russian weapons systems, Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hearing by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) will address how export controls intended to block Russia from using American technology in its war in Ukraine are being evaded by Russia, Blumenthal's office added.

