Senate panel to hold hearing on US microchips use in Russian weapons systems

A U.S. Senate panel will hold a hearing on Tuesday on the use of U.S. microchips in Russian weapons systems, Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hearing by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) will address how export controls intended to block Russia from using American technology in its war in Ukraine are being evaded by Russia, Blumenthal's office added.

