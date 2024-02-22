Brazil's Lula says Hyundai to invest $1.1 billion in Brazil
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:35 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that automaker Hyundai Motor is planning to invest more than $1.1 billion in the country by 2032.
The investment would be directed to technology and green hydrogen, Lula said on social media.
