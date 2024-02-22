Samsung's Galaxy Book4 series to be available starting February 26

Samsung's latest premium PCs, the Galaxy Book4 series, will be available in selected markets including France, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. starting February 26, the South Korean firm said on Thursday.

Touted as Samsung's most intelligent PC lineup yet, the Galaxy Book4 series includes three models - the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360. The series combines ultra-portable design, elevated performance and a robust security system.

The Galaxy Book4 series comes with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display. Under the hood, it has the new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor that combines a faster CPU, a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added Neural Processing Unit (NPU) into a single package for enhanced productivity. Each model features a new discrete Samsung Knox security chip to secure critical system data separately.

The Ultra model users can also quickly top up an additional 55 percent battery life in just 30 minutes using a 140W adaptor that is 1.4 times larger than its predecessor.

Some notable features include the Second Screen which allows users to use their tablet as a monitor and the Multi Control feature which facilitates easy moving of files between devices using the mouse and touchpad of the Galaxy Book4 series.

"The Galaxy Book4 series delivers the powerful performance and multi-device connectivity that consumers expect from a high-performance PC in today's market," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.