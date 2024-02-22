Left Menu

IMF says Ukraine needs 'timely support' from US, other donors

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular news briefing that the global lender estimates that Ukraine will need about $42 billion of financing this year, including official donor support of about $31.9 billion. "Timely support from the international community, including the U.S., will be vital to ensure that the country remains on the path to fiscal and external viability," Kozack said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-02-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 22:43 IST
IMF says Ukraine needs 'timely support' from US, other donors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said that "timely support" for Ukraine was needed from the United States and other international donors to ensure the country's fiscal viability as it enters a third year battling Russia's invasion. IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular news briefing that the global lender estimates that Ukraine will need about $42 billion of financing this year, including official donor support of about $31.9 billion.

"Timely support from the international community, including the U.S., will be vital to ensure that the country remains on the path to fiscal and external viability," Kozack said. A $60 billion package of U.S. military and economic aid for Ukraine

remains stalled by Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, days after Ukraine retreated from the eastern town of Avdiivka, partly due to

ammunition and weapons shortages. Kozack said an IMF team is currently in Warsaw to conduct a third review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion IMF loan program, from which about $4.5 billion has been disbursed so far. She declined to discuss the size of another disbursement to Ukraine that could be approved once the review is complete.

IMF staff and Ukrainian officials are negotiating an agreement that could lead to a new disbursement of about $890 million, Reuters reported on Wednesday. RUSSIAN ASSET RISKS

Asked about the IMF's position on confiscating some $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, Kozack said those decisions were up to countries holding the assets. "From our perspective, it is important that any actions have sufficient legal underpinnings to avoid potential risks. And these include risks of litigation, risks of countermeasures and risks to the international monetary system," she added.

Regarding the effectiveness of Western sanctions on Russia, she said the Russian economy has performed above expectations, with the IMF forecasting

2.6% growth for 2024 after 3.0% growth in 2023. Russia's 2025 GDP growth is forecast to slow to 1.1%. "It's also clear that Russia is now in a war economy," she said, adding that military expenditures were boosting production, government social transfers were propping up consumption and inflation was rising.

Kozack said the IMF believes that Russia's growth will be hurt in the medium term because of a lack of access to the dollar-based international financial system, reduced access to technology and the loss of some highly skilled labor from its workforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024