Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel and Ericsson have implemented the world's first app-based network slicing, allowing app owners to activate a dedicated, customised slice of the telco's 5G network to boost the performance of their apps and enhance user experience.

This breakthrough was achieved using an advanced network slicing technology called User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP) with Application Detection Control (ADC) and was tested using Singtel's CAST app during the live streaming of the recent Australian Open. URSP runs on Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution and channels data traffic via a dedicated, optimal path between smart devices and Singtel's 5G network.

The technology is particularly beneficial to apps that demand higher data performance, such as apps for workplace productivity, enterprise communications, gaming and media streaming, as well as AI and augmented reality/extended reality (AR/XR).

Singtel has been leading advancements in network slicing and this technology could potentially allow the telco to offer apps, including CAST, with boosted performance in the future.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr Tay Yeow Lian, Managing Director, Networks, Singtel Singapore, said, "Customer experiences are getting more immersive with 5G. With these tailored 5G network slices, we're unlocking a new pathway for app owners to deliver enhanced user experiences. As data consumption and processing soar with the prevalence of 4K video and artificial intelligence, demands on our telco networks will rise, putting a strain on app performance. We're proud to be the first in the world to deploy this slicing technology on our 5G network to deliver the best app performance even when there’s high network congestion. The sooner device manufacturers activate this, the sooner app owners can deliver more enriching experiences to their customers."

Samsung has configured URSP for its newly launched Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone and plans to extend the roll-out for its other devices.

Mr Dennis Jang, President of Samsung Electronics Singapore, said, "At Samsung, our focus is on advancing connectivity and efficiency by introducing URSP as a priority for the Galaxy S24 Series. It's not just about technology; it's about enhancing user empowerment. Whether addressing enterprise needs or meeting consumer preferences, our decisions are geared towards improving user experiences. We carefully prioritize essential applications to ensure reliable network performance. Our mission is straightforward: to offer a user experience that's seamless, dependable, and responsive."