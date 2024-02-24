Russia says US has offered no proof of allegation it wants to deploy nuclear weapons in space
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the United States had presented no evidence for allegations that Russia wants to deploy nuclear weapons in space, and that contacts with the U.S. on the issue had been "completely unproductive", state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.
Reuters reported this month that U.S. intelligence believes Russia may be developing a nuclear-powered device to blind, jam or fry the electronics inside satellites.
