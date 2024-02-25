AT&T says outage due to incorrect execution of network expansion process
AT&T on Sunday said that an initial review of the cause of Thursday's outage was due to the application and execution of an incorrect process used while working to expand the network.
The outage, which lasted several hours, disrupted calls and text messages that affected more than 70,000 users at its peak.
