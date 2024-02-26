Left Menu

Exicom Tele Systems IPO Opens Tomorrow: What grey market premium signals for shares listing gains

New Delhi India, February 26 Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP latest price According to several websites that track grey market activities, Exicom Tele Systems shares are trading at a premium of Rs 130 apiece in the grey market over the upper band.Exicom Tele Systems IPO is scheduled to open for the public subscription on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:15 IST
Exicom Tele Systems IPO Opens Tomorrow: What grey market premium signals for shares listing gains
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi (India), February 26: Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP latest price: According to several websites that track grey market activities, Exicom Tele Systems shares are trading at a premium of Rs 130 apiece in the grey market over the upper band.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO is scheduled to open for the public subscription on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The three-day subscription window will close on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The public issue is available at a price band of Rs 135-142 per share.

According to several websites that track grey market activities, Exicom Tele Systems shares are trading at a premium of Rs 130 apiece in the grey market over the upper band. This translates into a GMP of 91 per cent premium.

The IPO comprises of fresh issue of 2.32 crore shares aggregating up to Rs 329 crore and offer for sale with promoters offloading 0.7 crore shares aggregating to Rs 100 crores. Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount required by a retail investor is Rs 14,200.

Exicom Tele Systems aims to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue for the part-financing the cost towards setting up production/assembly lines at the planned manufacturing facility in Telangana, and repayment/pre-payment, in part or full, of certain borrowings of the company. The remaining would be used to part-funding incremental working capital requirements, investment in R&D and product development as well as for general corporate purposes.

The basis of allotment of shares is scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2024, and the shares are likely to be credited to the demat account on Monday, March 4, 2024. The shares of Exicom Tele Systems are scheduled to debut on the bourses on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024