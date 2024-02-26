Google hopes to relaunch Gemini AI image generation tool in 'couple of weeks'

Google plans to relaunch "in the next couple of weeks" its AI tool that creates images of people which it paused last week following inaccuracies in some historical depictions, Google DeepMind's CEO said on Monday.

Alphabet's Google started offering image generation through its Gemini AI models earlier this month. However some users on social media flagged that the model returned historical images which were sometimes inaccurate.

