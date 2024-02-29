Left Menu

'WiSig Networks, Intel's PSG launch 5G open network telecom gear to boost signal coverage

Benefits include Increased capacity, improved signal quality, better spectral efficiency and cost-effective solutions for telecom operators, the company said in a statement.Wisig Networks founder Kiran Kuchi said that the solution is built on standards and technology agreed in open RAN forum but Wisig is the first firm to unveil the solution.Our collaboration with PSG signifies a commitment to delivering world-class ORAN Massive MIMO radio solutions to global operators within stringent timelines.

'WiSig Networks, Intel's PSG launch 5G open network telecom gear to boost signal coverage
IIT Hyderabad-backed WiSig Networks in collaboration with Intel's Programmable Solutions Group has unveiled an open telecom network gear for 5G services to improve signal strength on mobile phones even for subscribers who are at the edge of network range, the start-up said on Thursday.

WiSig Networks said it spearheaded the development of the solution on chipset from Intel's Programmable Solutions Group (PSG) which it claims to deliver a 10 times improvement in uplink cell edge coverage.

''WiSig Networks and Programmable Solutions Group, an Intel Corporation Subsidiary, unveiled world's first ORAN massive MIMO (multiple input multiple output) ULPI Radio Solution Pioneering innovation delivers a remarkable 10 times improvement in uplink cell edge coverage. Benefits include Increased capacity, improved signal quality, better spectral efficiency and cost-effective solutions for telecom operators,'' the company said in a statement.

Wisig Networks founder Kiran Kuchi said that the solution is built on standards and technology agreed in open RAN forum but Wisig is the first firm to unveil the solution.

''Our collaboration with PSG signifies a commitment to delivering world-class ORAN Massive MIMO radio solutions to global operators within stringent timelines. We anticipate conducting network-level Proof of Concepts (POCs) of the ORAN 32TR solution in the fourth quarter of 2024. This solution will be made readily available to global wireless operators transitioning to ORAN technology,'' Kuchi said.

He said Wisig has engineered a patented ORAN technology poised to harness PSG's chipsets. Open RAN forum allows the development of open source-based telecom networks and frees them from the limitations of proprietary technologies.

