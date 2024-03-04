Left Menu

AWS to invest more than $5.3 billion in Saudi Arabia; launch new infrastructure Region

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 04-03-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 22:48 IST
AWS to invest more than $5.3 billion in Saudi Arabia; launch new infrastructure Region
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to launch a new infrastructure Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2026 to enable customers to run workloads and securely store customer content in the country while serving end users with even lower latency. The company plans to invest more than $5.3 billion (approx. 19.88 billion SAR) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new AWS Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) at launch, adding to the existing 105 AZs across 33 geographic regions globally. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

"The new AWS Region will enable organizations to unlock the full potential of the cloud and build with AWS technologies like compute, storage, databases, analytics, and artificial intelligence, transforming the way businesses and institutions serve their customers. We look forward to helping Saudi Arabian institutions, startups, and enterprises deliver cloud-powered applications to accelerate growth, productivity, and innovation and spur job creation, skills training, and educational opportunities," said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.

Further, AWS is partnering with Skillsoft Global Knowledge to launch a new upskilling program, "AWS Saudi Arabia Women’s Skills Initiative" to help women jumpstart a career in cloud computing. AWS will provide free training to up to 4,000 women on AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials via classroom trainings with AWS-certified professionals.

AWS has committed to investing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by upskilling local students, developers, technical and non-technical professionals and future IT leaders. The cloud major will achieve this goal through various initiatives such as AWS Academy, AWS Educate, AWS re/Start, and AWS Skill Builder.

Furthermore, AWS will establish two new innovation centers and provide startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with technical mentorship and trainings on AWS technologies such as AI and ML.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024