AWS to invest more than $5.3 billion in Saudi Arabia; launch new infrastructure Region

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to launch a new infrastructure Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2026 to enable customers to run workloads and securely store customer content in the country while serving end users with even lower latency. The company plans to invest more than $5.3 billion (approx. 19.88 billion SAR) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new AWS Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) at launch, adding to the existing 105 AZs across 33 geographic regions globally. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

"The new AWS Region will enable organizations to unlock the full potential of the cloud and build with AWS technologies like compute, storage, databases, analytics, and artificial intelligence, transforming the way businesses and institutions serve their customers. We look forward to helping Saudi Arabian institutions, startups, and enterprises deliver cloud-powered applications to accelerate growth, productivity, and innovation and spur job creation, skills training, and educational opportunities," said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.

Further, AWS is partnering with Skillsoft Global Knowledge to launch a new upskilling program, "AWS Saudi Arabia Women’s Skills Initiative" to help women jumpstart a career in cloud computing. AWS will provide free training to up to 4,000 women on AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials via classroom trainings with AWS-certified professionals.

AWS has committed to investing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by upskilling local students, developers, technical and non-technical professionals and future IT leaders. The cloud major will achieve this goal through various initiatives such as AWS Academy, AWS Educate, AWS re/Start, and AWS Skill Builder.

Furthermore, AWS will establish two new innovation centers and provide startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with technical mentorship and trainings on AWS technologies such as AI and ML.