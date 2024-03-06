NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Acquires Stake in Instalimb, Japan’s Startup Expanding 3D-printed Prosthetics Business Overseas

TOKYO, Mar. 6, 2024 /Kyodo JBN/ -- - Helping to Achieve Sustainable Societies Allowing All People to Lead Affluent and Fulfilling Lives - NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. acquired an equity stake in Instalimb, Inc. (hereinafter ''Instalimb''), which is expanding its 3D-printed prosthetics business in the Philippines, India and elsewhere overseas, as an NX Global Innovation Fund investment on February 29, 2024.

Profile of Instalimb Instalimb is a Japanese startup whose vision is to ''Create a world where everyone in need can access high-quality prosthetic & orthotic devices.'' It develops new digital manufacturing solutions using 3D printing and AI technology, employing these to manufacture and sell 3D-printed prosthetic legs overseas at one-tenth the conventional price and with a shorter delivery time. The company began operating in the Philippines in 2019 and in India in 2022, and has already received positive feedback from more than 2,500 users.

- Investment background and objectives The Nippon Express (hereinafter ''NX'') Group is striving to enhance its corporate value and resolve social issues to realize the Group's long-term vision of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market. Through this investment, the Group will be assisting Instalimb's business expansion from a logistics perspective and supporting the provision of prosthetic limbs in Asian countries such as the Philippines and India and, in future, emerging countries in Africa and other regions as well.

The NX Group will continue addressing social issues through business collaboration with startups in Japan and overseas to help bring about sustainable societies where all people can lead affluent and fulfilling lives.

Since its establishment in Japan in 1937, the NX Group has been developing alongside society by connecting people, companies, and communities through the transport of goods. As a global logistics company, it provides high-quality logistics services in 50 countries/regions* utilizing aircraft, ships, railways, trucks as well as warehouse facilities and IT systems. *As of December 31, 2023

Source: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

