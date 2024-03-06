OxygenOS 14.0.0.602 update rolling out to OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 has started receiving the OxygenOS 14.0.0.602 update with several camera and communication improvements in India.

With this update, you can now switch between more focal lengths by tapping the zoom buttons in the Camera app. The update also improves the clarity of photos taken using 2X zoom in Portrait mode.

In terms of communication, the OxygenOS 14.0.0.602 improves the stability and expands the compatibility of the NFC function.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Improves system stability

Communication

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of the NFC function.

Improves the stability of network connections.

Camera

You can now switch between more focal lengths by tapping the zoom buttons.

Improves the clarity of photos taken using 2X zoom in Portrait mode.

Improves the color accuracy of photos taken with the front camera in warm-light environments.

The OTA is incremental and will reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days. You can check for the update manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System Update.

OnePlus 12: Specifications

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz ProXDR Display with LTPO technology and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The smartphone comes with a dual-cell 5,400 mAh battery supporting 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging for rapid power-ups. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for fast and secure biometric authentication.

Camera-wise, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup - a 50MP wide camera featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. The selfie camera boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with EIS, ensuring high-quality front-facing shots.