Bangladesh puts Sri Lanka in to bat after winning the toss in 2nd T20

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 06-03-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:41 IST
Bangladesh put Sri Lanka in to bat first in the second T20 international after winning the toss on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka leads the three-match series 1-0 following a three-wicket win in the closely contested first match.

Bangladesh remained unchanged from the first match as it aims to stay alive in the series.

Sri Lanka brought in pacer Dilshan Madushanka to replace offspinner Akila Dananjaya in its quest to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Playing XI Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Rishad Hossain.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Binura Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana.

