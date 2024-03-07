LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 48,000 reports of outages related to the business-focused social network, according to Downdetector. Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram saw a more than two-hour long outage on Tuesday that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while LinkedIn could not be reached for comment.

