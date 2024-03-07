LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 03:08 IST
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were more than 48,000 reports of outages related to the business-focused social network, according to Downdetector. Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram saw a more than two-hour long outage on Tuesday that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while LinkedIn could not be reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Microsoft
- Downdetector.com
- Facebook and Instagram
- Downdetector
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Microsoft and iCreate launch iMPEL-AI program to catalyze AI startups in India
Microsoft, Ahmedabad-based iCreate join hands to foster AI startups in India
Microsoft's new deal with France's Mistral AI is under scrutiny from the European Union
Bill Gates visits Microsoft's India Development Center in Hyderabad
LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows