PFRDA inaugurates app for financial inclusion, boost NPS

PFRDA Chairperson Deepak Mohanty on Thursday launched a web application developed by Zerodha Broking Limited to provide easy access to NPS for subscribers. The app offers seamless access to NPS to a wider subscriber base, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement.

Mohanty said that there is merit in joining NPS at a young age to harness the benefit of compounding. NPS provides continuity to retirement saving accounts irrespective of one's employment status and is available for non-resident Indians (NRIs), it said. As youngsters are tech savvy, the facilitation by Zerodha Broking Limited would expand access to NPS, it added.

