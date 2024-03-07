Left Menu

PFRDA inaugurates app for financial inclusion, boost NPS

PFRDA Chairperson Deepak Mohanty on Thursday launched a web application developed by Zerodha Broking Limited to provide easy access to NPS for subscribers. As youngsters are tech savvy, the facilitation by Zerodha Broking Limited would expand access to NPS, it added.

PFRDA Chairperson Deepak Mohanty on Thursday launched a web application developed by Zerodha Broking Limited to provide easy access to NPS for subscribers. The app offers seamless access to NPS to a wider subscriber base, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement.

Mohanty said that there is merit in joining NPS at a young age to harness the benefit of compounding. NPS provides continuity to retirement saving accounts irrespective of one's employment status and is available for non-resident Indians (NRIs), it said. As youngsters are tech savvy, the facilitation by Zerodha Broking Limited would expand access to NPS, it added.

