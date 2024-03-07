Left Menu

Google announces general availability of user enrollment for managing iOS devices

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-03-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 22:52 IST
Google announces general availability of user enrollment for managing iOS devices
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has announced the general availability of user enrollment - an additional option for iOS mobile management. Introduced in beta in late 2023, the iOS enrollment option ensures that end users keep their personal data separate from their work data, while admins can ensure their users are using and accessing apps appropriately.

The enrollment process begins when a user signs into an app for the first time or signs back into an app. They are prompted to download a configuration profile from an internet browser with additional instructions and information. Following the download, users are directed to their device settings to complete the enrollment process.

Starting today, the new feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. with an extended rollout period that may exceed 15 days for the feature to become visible to all users. The roll out is expected to be complete by the end of March 2024.

User enrollment for managed iOS devices will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Frontline Standard, Frontline Starter, Business Plus, Cloud Identity Premium, Education Standard, Education Plus and Nonprofits customers.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024