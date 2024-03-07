Google announces general availability of user enrollment for managing iOS devices

Google has announced the general availability of user enrollment - an additional option for iOS mobile management. Introduced in beta in late 2023, the iOS enrollment option ensures that end users keep their personal data separate from their work data, while admins can ensure their users are using and accessing apps appropriately.

The enrollment process begins when a user signs into an app for the first time or signs back into an app. They are prompted to download a configuration profile from an internet browser with additional instructions and information. Following the download, users are directed to their device settings to complete the enrollment process.

Starting today, the new feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. with an extended rollout period that may exceed 15 days for the feature to become visible to all users. The roll out is expected to be complete by the end of March 2024.

User enrollment for managed iOS devices will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Frontline Standard, Frontline Starter, Business Plus, Cloud Identity Premium, Education Standard, Education Plus and Nonprofits customers.